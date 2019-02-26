Truck hauling 40,000 pounds of chicken catches fire on GA interstate

(Gray News) – About 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken got cooked Tuesday when the tractor-trailer hauling it caught fire.
The driver pulled over along I-285 in Cobb County, GA, when he saw smoke coming from his truck Tuesday morning.
Micesh Kamal, the driver, said he opened the back of the truck and saw flames everywhere. He tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher, but they’d already spread too far. So, he waited for authorities to show up and help.
Traffic along the interstate came to a crawl for several hours as crews worked to put out the blaze and clear the charred wreckage.
Authorities are investigating what caused the fire. Kamal said he assumes malfunctioning brakes sparked it.
Kamal had been transporting the chicken from Georgia to California. He said he feels lucky he came out unscathed.
