Toledo Symphony offers free tickets to Toledo voters

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’re registered to vote in the city of Toledo’s special election on Tuesday, and you cast your ballot, the Toledo Symphony will give you a free ticket.
Free tickets may be redeemed in person at the Symphony box office with proof of voting, like showing your “I Voted” sticker. Only one ticket can be redeemed per person.
The tickets are good for a performance of The Majestic Sea on March 15 or 16 at 8 p.m. at the Peristyle Theater. The Symphony will be under the direction of Music Director Alain Trudel.
Additional tickets can be purchased at the box office starting at $27 at the box office at 1838 Parkwood Avenue.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
