Sylvania School Board discusses cutting bus routes to private schools

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sylvania School Board members not only heard from passionate taxpayers, but also a state transportation consultant.
The consultant explained Ohio has cuts funds for school transportation in half over the past few years.
Schools only get funding for the amount of students who actually ride the bus. According to school figures that ranges from 3 to 13 students per route in question.
The district could declare the Bounty Collegium School, St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy, Toledo Christian Schools and Maumee Valley Country Day Schools, impractical.
But there was not a vote. Instead the board made sure to hear everyone out before making a decision.
There were people who stood on both sides.
“This question about non-public transportation is really a question about the future of Sylvania and what kind of community we want to be. Do we want to be a welcoming community that is open to families for both public and non-public schools? Is this a community where we just don’t want to focus on public schools?” Jeff Wisniewski, parent of three students at private school said.
“We’ve had a strain on actual busses themselves, drivers, dollars and there’s more risk and exposure when you’re taking kids farther out of the district. I think it’s a great thing for the district. I think it should’ve been done a long time ago,” Brian Nelson, Sylvania parent said.
“It’s complicated and that’s why I’m optimistic that we can come to a mutual agreement resolution, because either choice has consequences. If we can come up with something that works for both parties, that would be the optimal result,” Jim Nusbaum, the Sylvania School Board President explained.
Majority of those in attendance were against the idea to stop transportation, saying they don’t believe all the numbers provided, that it erodes their trust and is simply hard for families and that why board members didn’t chose not to vote.
Board members have plans to discuss the issue further, but are hoping for collaboration. Starting with the schools in question.
The next meeting isn’t until March, however it’s still unclear if the bus issue at hand will be discussed again or not.
