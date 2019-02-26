Stretching Your Dollar: How to cut costs when updating your kitchen

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’re a homeowner, keeping your house up to date can be expensive, but well worth it as you enjoy the home or resell for a good price.
There’s a lot that goes into updating your kitchen, but it may not be as expensive as you think.
Kitchens are the focal point of every home. We entertain family and friends. That’s where we live.
“I often have people come in say, ‘Hey, I want to cut a few dollars out of the price. I say, ‘Well, we can look at the kitchen.’ They say, ‘No! Don’t touch the kitchen,’ and that’s exactly.... we don’t,” said Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group.
Quartz or granite counter tops, high end cabinets with soft doors, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances are hot right now.
Kitchen makeovers don’t have to be that expensive if you break it down. Cabinets will cost $3,000 an dup. Do it yourself? You can bring cabinets home in a box and assemble, but you have to have absolute measurements.
“The biggest drawback is you don’t have on sight designers coming out to measure the kitchen setup, also not helping with the intricacies of where to place a certain item,” said CJ Murawski of World of Design.
World of Design has a handy tool: a computer program where you can see exactly what the finished product will look like.
Countertops? A do-it-yourself type may find the granite top, but getting the edges trimmed won’t be as easy.
Universal Marble and Granite has a shop with laser technology to make a precision cut. Prices start at $1,500.
“We don’t have a lot of do-it-yourselfers.. They’ve done cabinets, done flooring, they’re gonna do backsplash, but this is not something you do yourself. When it comes to natural stone or quartz, mainly it’s in-depth -- got to have the materials," said Anthony Mendoza of Universal Marble and Granite.
So, if you update your kitchen, you and the family can have years of enjoyment. And if you sell the home, it makes it worth that much more.
