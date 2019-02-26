700 pounds of chicken Caeser products sold in MI recalled due to undeclared allergens

(WTOL) - If you like in Michigan, you may want to pay attention to this recall.
Russ Davis Wholesale - Crazy Fresh is recalling about 702 pounds of chicken Caesar salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the USDA.
The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products contain milk and anchovies which are not displayed on the product label.
The chicken Caesar items were produced from Feb. 11 through Feb. 22 of this year and sold in nine states including Michigan. They have an establishment number of “P-45204” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The products recalled are:
- 10-oz. black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid containing “CRAZY FRESH Chicken Caesar Salad” and “Use By” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019 represented on the label.
- 10-oz. black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid containing “JERRY’S the kitchen CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” and “SELL BY” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019 represented on the label.
The recalled products were not sold in Ohio.
If you have either of these products, you are advised to not use them, but either throw them away or return them from where you to them.
