Polly Fox Academy owes state nearly $50,000 for inaccurately reporting attendance

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Now-closed Polly Fox Academy owes the state of Ohio nearly $5,000 for inaccurately reporting attendance.
The school, which closed last summer, was a resource for pregnant moms in northwest Ohio to finish high school.
A state audit shows the academy owes the Ohio Department of Education $49,962 for inaccurate student attendance reporting.
Attendance record reviews for the years of 2016, 2017, and 2018 found the academy was not entitled to some funding that it had received based on student attendance.
State law says that community schools receive their funding from the Ohio Department of Education based upon annual attendance reports.
The academy established a payment plan with the Ohio Department of Education that involved reduced monthly funding in order recoup the overpayment. However, as of June 30, 2018, the academy has closed and is no longer paying the money back.
“Recipients of taxpayer dollars have an obligation to be accurate with record keeping,” said Auditor of State Keith Faber. “My office will continue to fight to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent appropriately and are repaid when necessary.”
The academy has been in discussion with the Ohio Department of Education to determine the official finding repayment amount.
