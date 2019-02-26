Perrysburg Holland bridge to close for 200 days

SOUTH TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Perrysburg Holland bridges through south Toledo is now closed for the next 200 days to be replaced.
For now, you can detour around the Perrysburg Holland bridges by taking Heatherdowns to Reynolds to Dussel in either direction, which for many means more time spent on the roads.
With the Ohio Turnpike underneath, there aren't a lot of easy ways to get around, and some will be inconvenienced.
Courtney Clemons lives in Maumee and drives back and forth frequently to visit family and other businesses in the area.
“I mean, I’ll just go around it. Deal with it. It’s got to get fixed eventually, what they’re working on," he said.
The road is now completely closed to through traffic and area drivers tend to know their way around, even if it means having to go in and out of shopping centers and neighborhoods using an alternate route or entrance.
Matthew Miller of South Toledo is considering the longer time it will take him to run errands like going to the grocery store for food and medicine.
“We all want our roads to be glass smooth, but then we never want to deal with and/or pay for improvements, but this will cost me some gas mileage," he said.
The Turnpike has contracted out the part of the bridge over its road allowing space to eventually add a third lane west of Reynolds Road at a later date.
Toledo is responsible for the rest; including the bridge over Swan Creek being rebuilt, and the rest of that stretch of road getting resurfaced.
The adjacent 5-way intersection on Perrysburg Holland at Heatherdowns, Garden and Manley will also see improvements in the coming months.
At no point will that intersection be fully closed off.
Representatives from the City said the bid for the city comes in at $2.85 million and 90 percent of that money comes from the Federal Government, and the remaining 10 percent comes out of the City’s Capital Improvements Program budget.
The contractor has 150 to complete the intersection, but the official start date (likely in April) has not yet been set.
Christy Lavigne helps her father run Emery’s Flowers & Company on the bridge side of the intersection.
“It’ll be a little sticky, because we won’t have the convenience of going right out here and over the bridge, so we’ll have to take a roundabout way down Manley but, it will be fine. We’ve done this before when Manley was closed for quite a while, but we made it work, so just have to stay positive," she explained.
Ohio Turnpike officials said they hope to be done with the work by Labor Day. This is part of a two bridge project contract the turnpike is working on with contractor Kokosing Construction. The other bridge is located in Lindsey, Ohio in Sandusky County. That project is expected to run from April until August.
In the meantime, TARTA routes 41 and 35 will have to detour.
Via TARTA: “The established detour for 41 & 35 routes will go as follows: OB Via Heatherdowns: Straight to Manley Road L, to Timberline Rd. L, to Indian Wood circle R. From Indian Wood circle all units will make a double loop around the complex so that all businesses are covered. Then follow Indiana Wood Circle to Tomahawk Dr. to Holland R to regular route. There will be no service on Manley Road.”
