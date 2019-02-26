Mother finds video with suicide instructions on YouTube

Author: KHOU.com
Here's a warning to pay extra attention to what your kids are watching on YouTube.
One mom found a video with suicide instructions.
CBS News reports George Miller, known as "Filthy Frank" on YouTube, appears in a video mixed in with animated clips from a video game.
The mother, who's a pediatrician, posted a warning to Twitter after seeing he tells kids how to slice their wrists to "end it."
YouTube removed the video after she posted it to her blog.
