Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to ID robbery suspect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Police say the incident occurred at Schmidlin Plumbing and Heating on 6810 Dorr Street around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and told an employee to empty the register.
The suspect is described as a white male standing at about 5′7″ or 5′8″ who walks with a limp. Police say he was wearing dark clothing, a green ski mask and gloves at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information should call the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4977 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
