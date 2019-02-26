Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to ID robbery suspect

Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to ID robbery suspect
By WTOL Newsroom | February 26, 2019 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 11:28 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say the incident occurred at Schmidlin Plumbing and Heating on 6810 Dorr Street around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and told an employee to empty the register.

The suspect is described as a white male standing at about 5′7″ or 5′8″ who walks with a limp. Police say he was wearing dark clothing, a green ski mask and gloves at the time of the robbery.

Attempt to Identify: The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the suspect that robbed Schmidlin...

Posted by Lucas County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 25, 2019

Anyone with information should call the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4977 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.