Keep the Jail Downtown, Lake Erie Bill of Rights on ballot for special election

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two big issues are on the ballot for the special election on Tuesday - Keep the Jail Downtown and Lake Erie Bill of Rights.
If you vote yes to keeping the jail in downtown Toledo, it will change the city charter and limit where Lucas County officials can build a jail.
Essentially, the charter will allow the jail to only be renovated or rebuilt on or near the current property.
A concern with the proposal is the cost, as well as the proposed location on Detroit and Alexis.
Back in November, voters originally rejected a levy to fund construction.
The Lake Erie Bill of Rights campaign started about a year after Toledo’s drinking water supply was shut down for three days in 2014.
The goal is to target and stop pollution in the lake. If approved, the lake will receive legal rights and Toledo citizens would be able to take legal action on the lake’s behalf.
A big argument against the referendum is that it can be easily challenged and invalidated in court.
Small farms also argue they will be sued for pollution.
Although early voting didn’t have a large turnout, advocates for each issue are hoping many people will come out and vote throughout the day.
Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.