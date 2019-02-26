First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds, cold continues

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mainly cloudy skies this morning with a cold winter chill expected. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens. It will remain mainly cloudy into the afternoon with highs only in the middle 20s.
A chance of light snow overnight tonight and into Wednesday. Little if any accumulation for most, with up to 1″ possible in southeast Michigan. Highs will remain in the 30s through the end of the work week.
A storm system on Saturday will bring a chance of rain and snow back to the area. Temperatures will tumble into the end of the weekend with highs in the upper teens and low 20s on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.