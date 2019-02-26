First Alert Forecast: Light snow, cold continues

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A few brief light snow showers and flurries possible this morning through midday. A fresh coating of light snow, especially north of RT 6 will cause a few areas of slippery travel.
The cold winter chill will remain in place today. Look for overcast and mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon with highs only in the middle 20s.
A chance of light snow overnight tonight and into Wednesday. Little if any accumulation for most, with a coating to less than 1″ possible in southeast Michigan. Highs will remain in the 30s through the end of the work week.
A storm system on Saturday will bring a chance of snow back to the area. This looks to be a quick moving storm system with light snow on Saturday. Minor accumulations possible, then turning colder and brisk into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will tumble into the end of the weekend with highs in the upper teens and low 20s on Sunday. Temperatures will feel more like the middle of winter through the first week of March. The coldest weather will focus on early next week with highs nearly 20° below average Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.