First Alert Forecast: Light snow, cold continues

A storm system on Saturday will bring a chance of snow back to the area. This looks to be a quick moving storm system with light snow on Saturday. Minor accumulations possible, then turning colder and brisk into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will tumble into the end of the weekend with highs in the upper teens and low 20s on Sunday. Temperatures will feel more like the middle of winter through the first week of March. The coldest weather will focus on early next week with highs nearly 20° below average Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.