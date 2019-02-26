FIRST ALERT: cold stretch of weather

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Tonight/Wednesday: Snow Flurries
*Thursday/Friday: Quiet Days
*Weekend: Chance of Snow
A low pressure system will move through Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of snow showers. More than likely snow flurries with a light dusting is possible in the Toledo area. Accumulating snow will be found across lower Michigan, mainly along and north of I-94 from Ann Arbor to Detroit.
The weather will be very quiet Thursday and Friday.
A low pressure system will impact the weekend. There is a chance of snow Saturday, then a windy and much colder Sunday. Weekend plans once again should monitor this forecast as Saturday approaches. Highs Sunday will be near 20 degrees with wind chills in the single digits.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.