Facing prison, Manafort asks for leniency in Mueller case

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who will decide Manafort's sentence, ruled that Manafort had violated his plea deal by lying to federal agents about several subjects, including about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, a business associate who the U.S. says has ties to Russian intelligence. Manafort hasn't been accused of any crimes related to Russian election interference, but court papers have revealed that Manafort gave Kilimnik polling data related to the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. A Mueller prosecutor also said that an August 2016 meeting between the two men goes to the "heart" of the Russia probe. The meeting involved a discussion of a Ukrainian peace plan, but many other details about it have been redacted in court papers.