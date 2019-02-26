Dogs allegedly kill puppy, raise safety concerns for neighbors

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Neighbors are concerned for children and other dogs after they said they witnessed a brutal attack on a puppy by two larger dogs, and the puppy ended up dying.
Albus the puppy and one of his owners were coming home after playing in a nearby park when, according to police reports, two large dogs came up from behind. One grabbed the three month old puppy and the other fought with the owner.
"I dragged Albus man, I ran to the gate and I swung it, by the time I got to the gate, they were on us already," said owner Anthony Watkins.
Watkins tried to get his puppy Albus into his yard after he said he was chased by two large dogs down the block. He wasn’t prepared for what happened next.
"The brown and white dog grabbed Albus right out the air and snatched my arm back like that. I felt that and I had to let it go," Watkins said.
Watkins said that’s when he ran inside to call 911 and his neighbor stepped in to try and help the puppy.
"I was jugging trying to scare him away, the black dog, he ran this way and kept coming at me growling so I kept you know, poking at him, the brown dog never let up," neighbor Timothy Carpenter said.
Neither one could get the dog free and Albus died.
Now, they’re concerned about the children and other pets in the neighborhood.
“What if that was kids or a human that was attacked by these vicious dogs?” Carpenter said.
As for now, they don't know if anything will happen to the dogs they say attacked Albus. For now, Watkins is remembering the good times with his pup.
"He would want me to be petting him 24 hours a day, and when I was ready to go, Albus was ready to go. He was fantastic," Watkins said.
The Watkins family spoke with the Lucas County Dog Warden tonight. They are expecting to learn if anything will be done about the two dogs that allegedly attacked their puppy by the end of this week.
WTOL 11 has reached out to the dog warden, but have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.