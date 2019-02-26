Dead humpback whale found in Amazon River

Author: TEGNA Staff
A dead humpback whale was found on an island in Brazil's Amazon River and how it got there is a mystery.
A conservation group found the whale on Marajó Island, The New York Times reports. It was 26 feet long and was reportedly dead for several days.
Nearly all of the humpbacks living in the Atlantic Ocean off Brazil have migrated south to Antarctica by this time of year, The Times reports. The humpback was found 4,000 miles from its feeding grounds.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
