Crash closes SB I-75 at Alexis Rd. for several hours

(WTOL) - A Tuesday morning crash is still affecting drivers hours later.
The crash occurred on southbound I-75 between Alexis and I-280 near mile marker 210.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says the road is closed and urges drivers to seek an alternative route.
ODOT says the road will be closed for several hours for clean up and the removal of an overhead sign that was damaged and unsafely hanging.
Viewers sent us pictures of the crash which seemed to have at least one car on fire.
We have no word on injuries at this time.
CLICK HERE for updates on the closure.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.