City of Findlay swears in new mayor

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Christina Muryn is a 27-year-old Findlay native and 2014 graduate of the University of Findlay where she studied Economics and Marketing.
Monday night, the Republican Central Committee appointed Muryn to act as mayor for the remainder of the year, the last year of former mayor Lydia Mihalik’s term.
“Our community is on a fantastic path, and we needed somebody to continue that path that Lydia has started, and to really be able to build on the strategic planning, the economic development, continue to make sure that our city is at the top,” said Muryn.
She was officially sworn in as mayor Tuesday morning.
Muryn has worked in the private sector for years, but has also been heavily involved with the local republican party.
She said that her background in strategic planning, financial projections and marketing will help her bring a different perspective to city management.
She said during this year, she will focus on continuing flood mitigation work, workforce development, infrastructure management and combating the opioid crisis.
“These are not new issues. I think really what I am going to be able to bring is a fresh energy to the team and help make sure that they are getting the support that they need to address these issues,” Muryn said.
No current Mayor Muryn is on the May primary ballot for the upcoming mayoral election race alongside two other republicans: current city council member Holly Frische and Hancock County commissioner Brian Robertson.
