Brim House hosts ‘Dining For a Cause’ event in support of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

This week, Brim House, the riverside restaurant within the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, will be offering two menus with proceeds supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Northern Ohio chapter.
Hotel guests and locals are invited to enjoy lunch and dinner the week of February 25-March 3 to benefit a great organization.
The three-course lunch menu is $18 and the three-course dinner option is $34.
“Our team is thrilled to offer a special menu with a portion of the proceeds from the week’s efforts benefiting such an important cause,”said Director of Sales and Marketing Fadi Sibani. “Through various initiatives, our hotel and dining establishments are committed to giving back and getting involved with the community of Toledo and the greater Northern Ohio region.”
Toledo native and executive Chef Aaron Lawson is cooking up this three-course lunch. Lunch options include:
- Spicy Caesar with guanciale or Chop Chop salad for the first course
- Jeff’s Rueben (named for the Renaissance General Manager) sandwich with Detroit corned beef, brussels kraut, fennel BBQ, aged gruyere and Crab Cake Sammy with pimento cheese, or Harissa Salmon Tacos served with giardiniera, green goddess and creole mustard
- For dessert, choose between Chef Jillian’s house-made Petite Truffles or Carrot Cake made with cream cheese buttercream and walnut crunch.
For dinner, Chef Lawson is preparing a three-course menu with the options of:
- Spicy Caesar or Chop Chop
- For an entrée choose between 56-hour short rib smoked with fennel BBQ and served with red lentils, Fried Chicken served with a side of guanciale mac & cheese, or Harissa salmon served with ember-roasted squash, crispy brussels sprouts and raisin curry.
- Top off the meal with Chef Jillian’s house-made Petite Truffles or Carrot Cake.
For reservations to Brim House’s Restaurant Week benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Northern Ohio, visit the Brim House website or call 419-243-7664.
