‘Bravest girl of them all’ | Singing helps girl born without eyes during hospital panic attack

Oh my sweet girl. We couldn't get her calm until we promised to video her singing. While normally I wouldn't show this she specifically wanted it videoed and seen. I cried. We all cried. I have the bravest girl of them all. She can't see anything they were doing and she hates doctors. Thanks to Mott's amazing child life staff and music therapist she was able to do what she loves best, sing for an audience. And I'm so glad she loves this song enough to sing it in the middle of traumatic events to calm down. #divasoul #anophthalmia #eviesings #scarstoyourbeautiful #blindkidscan #EEG