Wrap Up: Damaging Winds Sunday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One of the windiest days in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan history is now over. We’ve had reports from all across the area of power line and tree damage from the gusty winds. Here are the official observations and reports of top wind gusts from Sunday:
The 64 mph wind gust at Toledo Express Airport happened at 4:30 in the afternoon and ranked as the third highest wind gust in history (dating back to the 1970s). *note* The blizzard of 1978 knocked Toledo Express Airports weather station off-line and no official wind gusts were recorded during the peak of the storm.
