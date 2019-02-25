Woman in hospital after rollover crash in Curtis

OTTAWA COUNTY (WTOL) - One woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Curtis early Monday morning.
The crash happened on Brown Road at Turnau Road around 1 a.m.
Police say the driver was headed westbound when she drove off the roadway, hitting some trees before flipping the car.
An on-duty deputy saw her car sitting in a field and called for help.
Fire crews rescued the woman from the vehicle.
She was taken to the hospital with unknown injures.
