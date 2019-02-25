Woman in hospital after rollover crash in Curtis

By WTOL Newsroom | February 25, 2019 at 4:37 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 4:37 AM

OTTAWA COUNTY (WTOL) - One woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Curtis early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Brown Road at Turnau Road around 1 a.m.

Police say the driver was headed westbound when she drove off the roadway, hitting some trees before flipping the car.

An on-duty deputy saw her car sitting in a field and called for help.

Fire crews rescued the woman from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with unknown injures.

