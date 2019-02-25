Universal Orlando’s new Harry Potter ride has a name and theme

Author: Chelsea Tatham
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ever wanted to ride with Hagrid on his magical motorcycle as he scopes out magical creatures?
Well, you can on June 13 when Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens.
Universal Orlando revealed the opening date for the highly-anticipated Harry Potter roller coaster Thursday morning. The theme park also unveiled an artist rendering of what the coaster will look like when completed.
The theme park said riders will fly with the half-giant Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid on a "thrilling roller coaster" that "plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures."
The ride will be in the Hogsmeade area of Universal's Islands of Adventure where the Dragon Challenge coaster used to be.
More details about the new coaster will be released next month.
