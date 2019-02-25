Search warrants executed at two Impact with Hope locations

WOOD COUNTY, (WTOL) - The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped two felony charges made against CEO and President of Impact With Hope, Linda Greene.
Court documents say the charges were dropped because Greene is now a person of interest in an expanded investigation.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the expanded investigation included the execution of search warrants of two Impact with Hope locations.
No further details of the expanded investigation are being made available at this time.
We will update this story as more details are confirmed.
