Roof blown off old bldg in Tiffin Residents evacuated after parts of building’s roof blow into power lines

TIFFIN (WTOL) - Parts of a three-story commercial building’s roof in downtown Tiffin was blown off due to the historic strong winds Sunday.
After being blown off, the 15 by 20 foot section of the roof was blown into overhead power lines.
Residents living in the upstairs apartments of the Market Street structure, were evacuated from the building for their safety.
There are no reported injuries, however the metal roof is still caught in the power lines.
The building is currently under watch as the lines are still energized.
The Tiffin Fire Department is waiting for AEP crews to arrive on the scene to disconnect the lines.
