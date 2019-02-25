TOLEDO (WTOL) - Chef Savur shows us how to make delicious pull apart turkey noodle soup.
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. Keystone Chicken Soup Base in 5 quarts of water
- 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Turkey
- 1 chopped onion
- 2 celery stalks cleaned and diced
- 1 can (15 oz) green beans
- 2 cups frozen broccoli
- Cooked rice (4 servings)
- Cooked pasta (4 servings)
- 4 carrots cleaned and diced
Directions:
- Throw the first seven ingredients together and bring to a boil until vegetables are well cooked.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Prepare individual bowls with desired amount of rice, pasta and turkey.
- Cover with broth and vegetables and serve.
