Pull Apart Turkey Noodle Soup

By WTOL Newsroom | February 25, 2019 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:30 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Chef Savur shows us how to make delicious pull apart turkey noodle soup.

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. Keystone  Chicken Soup Base in 5 quarts of water
  • 1 can (28 oz)  Keystone Turkey
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 2 celery stalks  cleaned and diced
  • 1 can (15 oz)  green beans
  • 2 cups frozen  broccoli
  • Cooked rice (4  servings)
  • Cooked pasta (4  servings)
  • 4 carrots cleaned  and diced

Directions:

  1. Throw the first seven ingredients together and bring to a boil until vegetables are well  cooked.
  2. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Prepare individual bowls with desired amount of rice, pasta and turkey.
  4. Cover with broth and vegetables and serve.

