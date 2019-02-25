Police arrest man after brief chase in Defiance

DEFIANCE (WTOL) - A man is behind bars after leading police on a brief chase in Defiance on Sunday night.
Defiance police officers attempted to stop 26-year-old Nicholas Lowe in the Walmart parking lot, located on N. Clinton Street.
Police say Lowe led police on a chase that ended with Lowe crashing his vehicle on State Route 15 near Haller Street in Defiance County.
Police say Lowe then tried to flee on foot, but was soon apprehended.
Lowe was charged with failure to comply with a police officer, and police say there will be more charges pending a grand jury.
Lowe is being held at CCNO.
