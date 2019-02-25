New ‘Peeps’ flavors may turn you into a fan this Easter

(WTOL) - Peeps are a controversial topic that peeps up every year around Easter time.
It seems that you either love them, or you hate them.
But for the haters, maybe you only hated the original vanilla creme-flavored chicks of the yellow, pink and blue variety.
Peeps have come a long way since then, with new flavors such as:
- Blue raspberry
- Fruit punch
- Pancakes and syrup
- Root beer
- Chocolate caramel swirl delights
- Coconut delights
- Strawberry delights
- Orange sherbert
- Milk chocolate dipped
- Party cake
- Sour watermelon
- Cotton candy
But that’s not all. Peeps are now stepping into other arenas that don’t involve marshmallows, making their flavors into things like coffee creamer and cereal.
They’re even introducing Peeps-flavored jelly beans and solid chocolate bunnies.
Peeps offers so much more now than the yellow chick of its conception.
Would you give any of these new flavors a try?
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.