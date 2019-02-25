Local library helps people battle Seasonal Affective Disorder

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sunny days are hard to come by during northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan winters. Add to that, frigid cold temperatures and snow and by March, you may be fighting the winter blues.
“In the wintertime, there’s no bike riding for me,” said Perrysburg resident, Jeff Hoile. Outside, that is.
He’s found a way to continue his hobby in the winter months, thanks to the Way Public Library. Stationary bikes allow folks to keep moving when it’s difficult to get outdoors.
“The bikes are real nice. You can set your book up here if you want to read. They have adjustments for the seat,” said Hoile.
Hoile said this winter hasn’t gotten the best of him yet. He says staying active and getting out whenever possible helps.
Health professionals say Seasonal Affective Disorder is a real thing. The National Institute of Mental Health said it’s a type of depression that starts in the late fall and early winter and goes away during the spring and summer.
Light therapy has become a common treatment for folks with Seasonal Affective Disorder. The Way Public Library introduced "Happy Lights" last year to allow people to soak in some brightness.
“It’s so dark, so early or overcast during a week when we’ve got nothing but bad weather, it’s the little things that add up like giving yourself a little artificial daylight,” said Adam Marier, Technology Specialist with the Way Public Library.
You can check out the Happy Lights through the Way Library’s “Beyond Books” program. Here you can also pick up a hobby to keep you occupied this winter, such as learning how to play guitar.
“We have a sewing machine we loan out, musical instruments, different science kits,” said Marier.
The Library said if nothing else, it provides a good excuse to get out of the house.
