How to get a free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback today

Outback is giving customers a free Bloomin’ Onion on Monday because NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick finished fourth in a race. Here’s how to get the freebie.

February 25, 2019 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 9:34 AM

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS

Published: 6:40 AM EST February 25, 2019

Updated: 6:48 AM EST February 25, 2019

Thank you, Kevin Harvick.

The NASCAR driver — who is sponsored by Outback Steakhousefinished fourth in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. When Harvick finishes in the top 10, Outback gives customers a free Bloomin’ Onion with any purchase the following Monday.

"Just say 'Bloomin' Monday' to your server," Outback states on its website.

Can’t make it to Outback on Monday? Don’t worry, you’ll most likely have several other opportunities to get a free Bloomin’ Onion this year. The NASCAR Cup schedule continues through November, and Harvick is currently no. 2 in the overall standings.

