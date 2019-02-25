Hancock Co. road closed for 2 hours due to semi crash

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTOL) - A semi crash closed a road in Hancock County for two hours Sunday evening.
The crash happened on State Route 235 near Township Road 29 in Orange Township around 6:30 p.m.
Police say 64-year-old Elbert Mims of Mississippi was driving a semi hauling an empty trailer southbound on SR 235 when the wind caused the vehicle to overturn.
Police say the semi was blocking both the north and southbound lanes of SR 235 for two hours.
Mims was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.