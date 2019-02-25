First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds, cold weather continues

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Brisk and very windy this morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chill near zero. Wind gust to 45 mph still possible. A few morning snow flurries.
Mixed clouds and sunshine into the afternoon with highs only in the 20s. Afternoon wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
Our next chance of snow will be on Wednesday with highs generally in the 30s.
Another round of snow and potent cold are set to arrive into the weekend. Saturday will be windy and colder with the chance of snow. It will remain cold and brisk into Sunday with highs remaining well below average for early March.
Spring is not in sight as the winter feel will continue for the first week of March.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.