FIRST ALERT: a break from the strong winds

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
Windy weather will settle down tonight and Tuesday. We are tracking a slight chance of light snow Wednesday. The main weather story is an extended stretch of cold weather for the first week of March. Looks like any type of spring warm up will be on hold.
*Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy
*Wednesday: Snow Possible
*Weekend: Quiet Cold for March
Tonight: increasing clouds. Lows in the teens.
Tuesday: mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs in the 20s.
Wednesday: chance of light snow. Highs around 30.
Thursday: mostly cloudy, flurries. Highs around 30.
Friday: mostly cloudy. Highs around 32.
Weekend: quite cold for the first Saturday and Sunday of March. We are watching for possible accumulating snow Saturday. Highs may be in the teens Sunday.
