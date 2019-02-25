Defiance Clinton Street bridge closes for nine months

DEFIANCE (WTOL) - A major construction project is finally underway in Defiance.
After a long wait, the Clinton Street bridge is now completely shut down as crews begin to demolish the existing bridge and prepare to build a brand new bridge in its place.
The Clinton Street bridge is now closed to traffic for the next nine months.
Built in 1932, ODOT engineers knew the beams and entire deck needed replacing, so they decided to take the opportunity to build an entire new, wider structure for both vehicles and boats.
“The existing bridge has five piers and six spans; the new one will have four piers and five spans. Much wider for watercraft and less debris on the other side,” said ODOT District 1 project engineer Bashar Kanouh
The project is slated to be completed in July of 2020, but enough of the new structure is expected to be complete this year to allow partial traffic on Thanksgiving.
So for now, the official detour is to go east of town and cross the river at Domersville road.
And just before the closed signs were placed, Tim Sauer, general manager of City Beverage Company who won a local fundraising raffle got the opportunity to be the last person to go across the old bridge before it's gone for good.
“Well, you’re going to miss it. And in the short term there will be a little bit of chaos, but everyone will get used to it. Then we’ll have a brand new bridge that’s a little bit wider and I’m sure it will be very impressive,” said Sauer.
And ODOT has set up a web camera on a building on the north side of the bridge, so you can watch a stream of the construction project online with this link.
But, the closure won't just be impacting drivers.
The Defiance Public Library sees about 1,200 visitors a week, many of whom visit the library by walking or biking.
So with their proximity to the Clinton Street bridge, library administrators knew they had to offer something.
An annex of sorts was established in the Northtowne Mall a few years back when the library was renovated, so the board decided to keep the mall location open during the bridge construction as well.
Visitors will have access to books, movies, and magazines along with internet access and can even pickup books or drop them off at either location.
But, until the public figures out how to manage the large detour around the bridge, the library will play it by ear as well.
"It could be that it doesn't really go to the mall location that much and we get inundated on Saturday, and then we'll have to decide. We're really trying to be flexible, and let Defiance decide how they want to use the library during this, hopefully just 9 months." said Michael Thorton, library director.
More information on the services the Defiance Public Library will be offering during the bridge construction season can be found here.
