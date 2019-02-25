City of Toledo reminds residents of procedure for stick pickup

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The city of Toledo says crews are still working to clean up downed trees and branches from the high winds this weekend.
The city says they residents should bundle any downed limbs or brush from trees on their property and set them on the curb for Republic to pick up.
Ir order to be collected, the limbs and twigs must be no longer than 4″ in length.
They must also be tied with string or twine and set at the curb.
Residents are urged to call Republic Services at 419-936-2511 if a bulk pickup needs collected.
