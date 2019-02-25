City crews working to clean up debris after wind storm

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The intense wind from this weekend might have left your yard or street covered in branches.
Toledo city officials have had about 70 calls just within the past two days about trees that have fallen. Crews visited those spots and removed the trees and branches, which were blocking many roadways and hazardous to drivers.
This wind storm came right on heels of the ice storm we saw two weeks ago. So overall, this month has kept crews very busy.
If you have a significant amount of debris or tree branches scattered in your yard, you can get those picked up for free.
If you live in Toledo, just gather everything together and get the limbs down to about 4 ft. and call Republic Services at 416-936-2511.
Maumee plans to have a brush clean up very soon. Officials encourage residents to put their branches on the curb. They will be picked up over the next couple weeks. Residents are not required to call in with their address since the damage is city wide.
Bowling Green officials say they will address any areas that need to be cleaned up. Collections can be scheduled individually by residents by calling Public Works at 419-354-6227 no later than the second Monday of April, May, September and/or October to schedule for a collection in the respective month.
Green yard waste collection is March 4-8 for Sylvania. City crews will be picking up any limbs/brush bundled appropriately as part of their normal pickup.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.