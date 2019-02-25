Children in hospital after driver of their car suffers medical emergency

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTOL) - Four children are in the hospital after a single-vehicle injury crash in Hancock County Sunday night.
The crash happened at 103 S. Main Street in the Village of Mount Cory in Union Township around 8:30 p.m.
Police say 62-year-old Mark Peckham was driving a 2011 GMC Acadia when he suffered an unknown medical emergency and went off the roadway, hitting a tree.
Police say there were four children, ages 9 to 12, in the car at the time of the crash.
All occupants of the vehicle were taken to the Findlay campus of the Blanchard Valley hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
