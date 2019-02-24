Victory Center cancer survivor art show

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP - (WTOL) - The Victory Center is a place where cancer patients and survivors come for love, support, compassion, hope and laughter.
Services include yoga, facials, message therapy and reflexology. Also found: Art therapy.
There were 25 artists presented their works Saturday at the Victory Center.
Cheryl Walter is a breast cancer survivor.
She exhibited three pieces: A ‘Welcome’ sign, ‘Snowman’ and ‘Daisy’, things she says makes her happy from her art therapy experience.
“You just talk amongst your friends here and if having a problem with something you can say ‘Hey how did you get through that?’ We’re doing our art but talking on the side," said Walter.
Pieces ranged from contemplative to joyful and inspirational.
Art has an amazing therapeutic value no matter where you are on your cancer journey.
“There are things that people go through they can’t find words for or they just need to find another way to express it,” according to art therapist Areka Foster.
Joyce Clark is another breast cancer survivor. She said art therapy was a lifesaver for her and intends to give her painting to her best friend.
“You can come here and have a lot of problems or worries. And you leave here with a good, happy feeling because you forgot your troubles and worries," Clark said.
If you want to get involved in art therapy or any other programs go to www.victorycenter.org
