Victim identified in west Toledo shooting

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One woman is in the hospital after being shot in the leg in west Toledo.
This happened just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 4000 block of Asbury Drive north of West Sylvania Avenue.
The victim has been identified as Alecia Turner.
It is unclear at this time who shot the her or how many people may have been involved.
The extent of her injuries is unknown, but she has been transported to the hospital.
Our team was first on the scene and is working to gather more information.
We’ll keep you updated on air and online with any new information.
This investigation is ongoing.
