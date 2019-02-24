Several traffic lights out across Toledo area

By WTOL Newsroom | February 24, 2019 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 4:03 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - According to Toledo police, several traffic lights are now out across the metro area.

Police remind residents to treat malfunctioning traffic lights as a four-way stop until it can be fixed.

High winds have caused power outages across all of northwest Ohio. A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Drivers should also be aware that a travel ban has been put in place for high profile vehicles on the Ohio turnpike.

Practice caution while driving and report any down power lines or outages to Toledo Edison at 888-544-4877.

