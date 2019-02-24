Rain Tonight, First Alert Sunday For Powerful Winds

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will push through the overnight.
Temperatures will rise while you sleep, topping out in the mid 50′s overnight. Winds will start to gust up to 40 mph Saturday night.
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday, to 1 a.m. Monday for wind gusts up to 65 mph.
Wind damage and power outages are likely through out the day Sunday. Temperatures will drop through the day as well, fall through the 30′s and eventually into the teens overnight.
Monday winds will start to calm in the morning with some sunshine expected. Highs will reach just near 30 by the afternoon.
