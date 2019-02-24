More than 2,000 in Lucas Co. without power

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sunday’s high winds are already wreaking havoc, as more than 2,000 people in Lucas County alone are without power.
A High Wind Warning is currently in effect until 1 a.m. Monday morning, so more outages and downed limbs are possible throughout the day.
Lucas County by far has the most outages in the area, leaving 2,337 without electricity. Ottawa comes next with more than 600 without power across the county.
You can report an outage to Toledo Edison at 888-544-4877.
Toledo Edison representatives remind residents that they should always assume any downed wire is live and dangerous.
Toledo Edison crews are working on restoring power. However, high winds are expected to continue until Monday morning, so the timeline for repairs is unclear.
A map of area power outages can be found on the Toledo Edison website.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.