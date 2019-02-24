Intense fire destroys house in south Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Fire crews battled an intense house fire in Toledo on Saturday night.
This happened around 11:30 p.m. on Baden Street at Walbridge.
Crews said that the boarded up, wooden structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. Flames were coming from the roof.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone was inside or if any injuries were sustained from the incident.
Crews believe it may have been vacant.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
