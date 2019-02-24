High winds spark travel ban for high profile vehicles on turnpike

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Due to the High Wind Warning, high profile vehicles will not be allowed on the Ohio turnpike Sunday.
The travel ban will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.
The following types of vehicles are prohibited from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the ban is canceled:
- All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
- Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length
- Mobile home/Office trailers
- Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
- High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in
NOT included in the travel ban are:
- Self-propelled motor homes
- Low-profile trailers
- Fold-down camper trailers
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
- Flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet
- Any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.
High winds are expected until 1 a.m. Monday morning.
We will continue to keep you updated.
