High winds spark travel ban for high profile vehicles on turnpike
(Source: Ohio Turnpike/Facebook)
By WTOL Newsroom | February 24, 2019 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 10:19 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Due to the High Wind Warning, high profile vehicles will not be allowed on the Ohio turnpike Sunday.

The travel ban will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.

The following types of vehicles are prohibited from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the ban is canceled:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length
  • Mobile home/Office trailers
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in

NOT included in the travel ban are:

  • Self-propelled motor homes
  • Low-profile trailers
  • Fold-down camper trailers
  • Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
  • Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
  • Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
  • Flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet 
  • Any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.

High winds are expected until 1 a.m. Monday morning.

