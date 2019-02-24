First Alert: Windy Evening Continues

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We expect wind gusts of 40-55mph to continue until around midnight tonight. Very breezy conditions will continue through tomorrow morning but wind gusts will not be as severe. Monday will be a cloudy day with highs remaining in the 20s. Our next chance for snow showers will be Wednesday as temperatures largely stay below freezing this week. Following Wednesday snow chances our attention will quickly turn to the weekend where a higher threat for rain and snow moves in late Friday and Saturday. Behind this system a large drop in temperatures is likely with highs possible in the teens for several days. Spring appears to be in no hurry to arrive.