‘Beat Cancer Together’ event to be held at Sylvania YMCA

‘Beat Cancer Together’ event to be held at Sylvania YMCA
(Source: Sylvania YMCA and JCC/Facebook)
By WTOL Newsroom | February 24, 2019 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 4:11 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - On Sunday March 3, the Sylvania YMCA/JCC will be holding an event in support of a woman battling breast cancer.

Rose Klapp is fighting Stage 4 breast cancer. The “Beat Cancer Together” event is a way for the community to come out and show their support while she takes on this journey.

Attendees can take part in a silent auction, raffle, a bake sale and more!

The Wellness Center and Kidzone will be open during the event and Group Ex Fitness classes will be running.

The activities take place from 3-5 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer or donate something for the raffle, send an e-mail to mleitch@ymcatoledo.org.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.