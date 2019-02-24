‘Beat Cancer Together’ event to be held at Sylvania YMCA

TOLEDO (WTOL) - On Sunday March 3, the Sylvania YMCA/JCC will be holding an event in support of a woman battling breast cancer.
Rose Klapp is fighting Stage 4 breast cancer. The “Beat Cancer Together” event is a way for the community to come out and show their support while she takes on this journey.
Attendees can take part in a silent auction, raffle, a bake sale and more!
The Wellness Center and Kidzone will be open during the event and Group Ex Fitness classes will be running.
The activities take place from 3-5 p.m.
If you would like to volunteer or donate something for the raffle, send an e-mail to mleitch@ymcatoledo.org.
