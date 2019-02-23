Warm weather and potential thunderstorms before tomorrow’s First Alert Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Spring-like temperatures and thunderstorms are possible today, with the high pushing into the 50s.
There is the potential for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Tonight, winds start to pick up in the evening with gusts up to 30 mph by midnight.
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: High Wind Watch in effect from Sunday at 4 a.m. until Monday around 1 a.m. Expect sustained winds 30-40 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible.
High winds continue throughout the day Sunday and overnight with slight chance of rain.
Downed limbs, small structure damage and power outages are possible. High profile vehicles could get rocked especially on N-S roads. The high will be around 46.
Monday will still be gusty and much colder. The high hits 29 and will be partly sunny.
