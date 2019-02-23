Suspect in custody after shots fired in Findlay

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted someone and fired a gun in Findlay Wednesday night.
At around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a fight on the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. in Findlay. While responding, they received another call that a gun had been fired.
Upon arrival, officers found the assault victim and several witnesses. The victim sustained injuries from the initial assault, but none were due to the use of a firearm. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect was identified as Jared A. Muzy, 23, of Findlay. He was arrested at the Super 8 Motel at 1951 Broad Ave.
Muzy is incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center.
Along with a probation violation, he is charged with assault and discharging a firearm within Findlay’s city limits.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.