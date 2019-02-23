Michigan mother pleads for information on son’s whereabouts

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - A Michigan mother is pleading for her son’s safe return.
"This takes me back to when I had breast cancer five years ago, and it's that fear of the unknown. That is the most horrific fear you can have,” Tracena Dickerson said, fighting back tears.
Christopher Dickerson has been missing for over a month now. Family members last saw him on January 20. He was staying at the Oaks of Adrian apartments last month.
He was set to testify at his own attempted murder trial at the end of January. Yet a day before he went missing, he sent picture of himself, bruised and bloodied, to his mom.
“I’m just going from a mother’s perspective, and this is not a coincidence,” Dickerson said.
Chris’s mother says he was jumped by a man who told him not to testify at the trial. She believes the man was an accomplice of Andrew Cecil, the man who allegedly stabbed Chris in May of last year. The stabbing was so life-threatening, Chris was air-lifted to Toledo ProMedica hospital.
"I know he’s had some things going on in his life that may have warranted his leaving the area. So those are things we’re looking into,” Captain Jeff Ewald of the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said.
In the meantime, Chris’s mother doesn’t know whether her son is in hiding or in danger.
“I am hoping that Chris’s story reaches somebody that knows something. Somebody has to, I don’t care if it’s good or bad. At this point, I need to know,” Dickerson said, sobbing.
If you have any information about Chris or his disappearance, contact Lenawee County Crime Stoppers: 517-266-6161 or submit a tip here.
