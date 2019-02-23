Girl Scouts Cookies are here

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You’ve been anxiously waiting for them to arrive at your doorstep ever since you ordered them weeks ago. There’s good news: Hundreds of thousands of cases of Girl Scout cookies have arrived.
Jenni Fulop is the leader for Troop 10158. She had the biggest pickup of the day, Friday with 618 cases. That amounts to 7,700 boxes of cookies.
“We have highly motivated girls. They love prizes and rewards and we have a lot of girls who like to use money for camp,” said Fulop.
It’s a well-oiled machine in a Perrysburg warehouse where troops from 11 counties in the region are picking up their cookies. There are nearly 2.7 million cookies, equally about 630,000 cases. It takes volunteers and organization.
“We have time slots that all the troops sign up for. They come at their designated time and we start packing their car,” said Katie Maskey, Product Sales Manager for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.
Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for more than 100 years. Your favorite flavors have remained, but the selling techniques have evolved.
“Each girl has a digital cookie link. There are apps where you can find out where they’re going to be set up at cookie booths. We try to evolve with technology too,” said Maskey.
The famous Girl Scout cookie sale isn't just to feed our appetites, but it teaches the girls a whole lot.
“They learn how to manage a business, they learn how to set goals and achieve goals and rewards and it’s not one of those that can be instantly satisfied, they have to work for it,” Fulop added.
Now that the cases have been picked up. It's time for the troops to sort through by family, before they're delivered to you.
“For families that have asked for pre-orders, they can start delivering as soon as they have these cookies in hand, so maybe this weekend,” said Fulop.
If you didn’t order enough, look for Girl Scouts manning booths outside your favorite retailers.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.